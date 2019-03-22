Thousands experiencing power outages across Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Thousands of customers are experiencing power outages in multiple cities across Hampton Roads Friday.

According to Dominion Energy’s outage map, a little more than 900 people in the area of E. Princess Anne Road and Azalea Garden Road in Norfolk are without power as of 9:30 p.m. A broken pole is said to have caused the outage, and crews are currently assessing the damage. The estimated time of restoration is pending investigation.

Near the Newport News Park, nearly 2,500 people are experiencing power outages in Newport News. Crews have been dispatched, and the cause of the outage is pending investigation. The estimated time of restoration is between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday.

Around 1,000 people are without power in Lightfoot, according to the outage map. The estimated time of restoration is between 11 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.

