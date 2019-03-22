Teen girl dies at Virginia Golds Gym

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 14-year-old girl died Thursday morning at Gold’s Gym on Hopkins Road in Chesterfield, according to Chesterfield Police. An investigation into her death was on-going, but police said there were no initial signs of foul play, according to CBS 6.

Officers responded to the gym at about 5:10 a.m. Thursday for a report of a possible cardiac arrest.

“Upon arrival, officers located a 14-year-old female who was unresponsive,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “Rescue personnel arrived and the female was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

“It’s insane, you never think it’s going to happen at your gym because a lot of people here do practice precaution,” said Johnny Aviles. “The staff members do always take care of everything that’s going on. Everything’s always clean, it’s not very messy so it’s just crazy that it happened here.”

Police have not released the child’s name.

The teen was a student a Meadowbrook High School earlier this school year, according to school principal Joi Alexander-Lowery M.Ed.