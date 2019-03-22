Teen convicted of second-degree murder sentenced to 15 years for 15-year-old’s 2018 death

NORFOLK, Va. – A teen convicted of the death of a 15-year-old boy in early 2018 will spend more than a decade behind bars.

Appearing in Norfolk Circuit Court Friday, the teen – who does not turn 18 until November – was sentenced to an active prison sentence of 15 years for one count of 2nd Degree Murder and one count of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

The judge sentenced him to 22 years with 10 years suspended for the murder conviction and three years for the firearm conviction, leaving 15 years to serve. Fifteen years was the sentencing cap per the plea agreement.

The teen, who is a juvenile certified as an adult in this case, pleaded guilty to the charges on November 18, 2018. He was charged after the fatal March 19, 2018, shooting of a 15-year-old boy in the 1600 block of Corprew Avenue.

Police responded to a home in the area for a report of a teen who was not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two minors were arrested in connection with the boy’s death. The defendant was charged with 2nd Degree Murder, and the second was charged with Accessory after the Fact.

The case of the other juvenile male who is charged in this incident remains pending in Norfolk Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court.

