HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Jasmine Miracle Cobb helps us make a yummy sundae to celebrate the upcoming release of her first book, "My Ice Cream Dream."

Her mother, Angelia Cobb share's Jasmine's story of survival after a premature birth and how we can be a part of the book launch on Saturday, May 11th at Cold Stone Creamery in Hampton.

For more information visit myicecreamdream.com.