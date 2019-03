Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD, Conn. - The music has stopped for this season. Old Dominion men's hoops is done dancing.

The Monarchs fell to Purdue 61-48 at the XL Center early Friday morning.

Ahmad Caver led ODU with 19 points, while Carsen Edwards led the Boilermakers with 26 points.

Old Dominion finishes the season at 26-and-9.

The Monarchs' last NCAA Tournament win came back in 2010 when they beat Notre Dame 51-50.

Purdue will play Villanova on Saturday.

