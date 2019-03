Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Tret Fure (www.tretfure.com) performs two original songs from her 16th album, "Roses in November" and "Unemployment Blues" for acoustic music Friday.

Catch Tret again this Saturday, March 23rd at 7:30 p.m. at Zeiders American Dream Theater. Tickets can be purchased at www.thez.org.