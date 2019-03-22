Liberty upsets Mississippi State for program’s first NCAA Tournament victory

Posted 10:23 pm, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:30PM, March 22, 2019

Lovell Cabbil Jr. #3 of the Liberty Flames reacts to a play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Liberty lives to fight another day in the dance.

The 12th-seeded Flames came from behind to stun 5th-seeded Mississippi State, 80-76 Friday night in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. It’s the first NCAA Tournament win for Liberty in program history.

Caleb Homesley led Liberty with 30 points – 22 of them coming in the second half. Lovell Cabbil, Junior aded 18 to help the Flames climb out of a 10-point second half deficit.

Liberty advances to face either Virginia Tech or St. Louis in Sunday’s round of 32.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.