Hampton men’s hoops win big in first round of postseason tournament

Posted 8:51 am, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 08:52AM, March 22, 2019

Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey with Head Coach
Buck Joyner after the 81-72 win over St. Francis College (NY) in the
John McLendon Classic. Photo Credit: Hampton University Athletics

HAMPTON, Va. – Senior Trevond Barnes scored a career-high 22 points as Hampton defeated St. Francis College (NY) 81-72 in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament Thursday night. Barnes also won MVP honors for the Coach John McLendon Classic.  The win marked the first NCAA Division I era postseason tournament home win for the Pirates.

Four Hampton players scored in double figures, including Barnes. Senior Lysander Bracey recorded a season high 17 points. The Pirates shot over 56% from behind the arch.  Junior Greg Heckstall added 12 points and nine rebounds as the Pirates level their record to 16-and-16 on the season.

The Pirates move on in the tournament and their upcoming opponent will be announced soon. One thing is for certain, the Hampton Pirates season is not over yet.

 

 

