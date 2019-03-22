Gov. Northam picks UVA to win NCAA Tourney

RICHMOND, Va. – With five teams from Virginia making the Big Dance, Gov. Ralph Northam filed in his bracket in a way that would look highly on the Commonwealth.

Northam also has the Virginia Cavaliers winning the tournament. He said in a tweet about the bracket that “I’ve got all five Virginia teams going big in the paint, but I’m calling a slam dunk for UVA.”

Out of the five teams, Northam has Virginia Tech, UVA, ODU and VCU advancing to the Sweet Sixteen. He also had Liberty winning its first game over Mississippi St.

Northam also had ODU and Virginia Tech, along with UVA, going into the Elite Eight.

