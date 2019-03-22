× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Very windy end to the week, sunny weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A very windy end to the week… Winds will continue to crank up today, west at 15 to 25 and gusts to near 35 mph. Leftover clouds and a few showers will clear out early this morning. We will see sunny skies from mid-morning through the early afternoon. Highs today will reach the low 60s, near normal for this time of year. Extra clouds and scattered showers will move through from NW to SE with a cold front late this afternoon to this evening. Skies will clear tonight with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will drop but strong winds will continue for the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. It will still be windy with NW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Sunshine will continue for Sunday with highs warming into the low to mid 60s. Winds will relax on Sunday and shift from NW to SW.

Our next round of rain is set to move in early next week. A cold front will move through late Monday to early Tuesday, bringing us rain and a big cool down. Highs will warm into the upper 60s on Monday by drop to the upper 40s on Tuesday.

Today: Sun & Clouds, Scattered Showers, Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: W 15-25G35

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: W 15-25G35

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 22nd

1943 Winter Storm 5.4″ snow – Richmond, VA

