COLUMBIA, SC – For a while, it looked like lightning would strike again.

One year after becoming the first ever No. 1 seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament to lose to a 16th seed, top-seeded Virginia trailed by six points at halftime of its 2019 NCAA Tournament opener vs. No. 16 Gardner-Webb.

UVA, the ACC regular season co-champion, was down as many as 14 points in the first half – matching the ‘Hoos largest deficit of the season.

However, the second half was not a second act of last year’s tournament opener, when the Cavaliers couldn’t contain UMBC en route to a historic upset.

UVA used a second half charge to run away from Gardner-Webb and move on to the round of 32, winning the game 71-56.

Virginia will face Oklahoma Sunday in Columbia.