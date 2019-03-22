× Cargo trailer, $12,000 worth of sports gear stolen in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – It only took a few minutes for thieves to drive into a Norfolk parking lot, hook a black cargo trailer to the back of their car, and take off with thousands of dollars’ worth of rugby equipment.

“The city of Norfolk has always been a great place for us. It feels like we have been let down,” Norfolk Blues Rugby Football Club’s President David Paradiso said.

The trailer belongs to the club.

It was parked at a business on Tidewater Drive, near Lafayette Drive.

Police said the suspects drove away with it this past Saturday.

“$12,000 worth of equipment – jerseys, bags, balls, merchandise, pads, painting equipment. Anything and everything we use on practice or game day,” Paradisco explained.

Game day kicks off tomorrow at 1 p.m. in Newport News,

The players still set to get back on the field.

“It’s a moral hit that you’re gonna have to borrow things, that you just won’t play the same outside of your own equipment,” the captain said.

“It’s disheartening to the coaches that we cant give them the training that they need to make themselves better rugby players,” Jimmy Smith, an assistant coach, said.

The teams told News 3 they’ve parked the trailer at the business for several years and have never had anything like this happen before.

The player said after watching the surveillance video, they don’t believe this was a random act.

“The fact that they came in so quickly, we think that they probably had scoped it out at some point. We really don’t think they knew what was in it,” Paradisco told News 3 Reporter Brian Hill.

Players told us the 6×12 trailer has stickers like this on the back.

“Bring it back. Seriously, we want just our stuff back,” Smith said.

If you can help investigators locate the trailer, call police.