HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute is hosting this year's Gala of Hope on Saturday, April 6th at the Hampton Roads Convention Center.

Evelyn Graham and Dr. Vahagn Nazaryan tell us all the details of the black tie event that will feature fun, food and entertainment and how all proceeds will directly support the patients.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.hamptonproton.org/gala.