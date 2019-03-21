Yorktown man dies after Newport News crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 78-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Newport News.

According to the Newport News Police Department, the crash occurred on March 15 at approximately 3:50 p.m. in the 12700 block of McManus Boulevard. When crews arrived, they found that a 2003 Buick Century had swerved to avoid a vehicle stopped in the roadway and crashed into a ditch.

The driver, Yorktown man Waverly Daughtery, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police reported that Daughtery succumbed to crash-related injuries on Wednesday.

There was no indication of intoxication or reckless driving related to the crash. The Newport News Police Department Crash Team Unit will take over and complete the investigation.