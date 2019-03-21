Virginia Beach Police search for suspect who stole computers from businesses

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a man caught on surveillance camera stealing computers from businesses, including from two medical offices.

According to police, the man kicked in the door to PC Alternative on Laskin Road, Galumbeck Plastic Surgery at 1817 Republic Road and two offices at 397 Little Neck Road, including Bosley Medical Suite #314.

In each business, the suspect stole the computers. He also stole Retin-A from the plastic surgery office.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip via P3tips.com.