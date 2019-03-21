× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: A soggy and windy day, sunny and warmer weekend

*** Coastal Flood Statement: Nuisance to minor level tidal flooding possible this morning for bay facing portions of Gloucester, Mathews, York, and Poquoson.

Rain and wind today, sunshine this weekend… An area of low pressure will form and move up the East Coast, steered by a cold front pushing in from the west. Expect widespread rain this morning to midday. Rain will become more scattered this afternoon. Most areas will see an additional 0.5”+ of rainfall today. Winds will pick up again today, turning from the SE to SW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 25 mph. Highs will warm into the upper 50s, near normal for this time of year.

We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow. An isolated shower is possible tomorrow afternoon to evening as a cold front quickly swings by. It will still be windy tomorrow with west winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Highs will warm into the low 60s.

The weekend looks great! We will see mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. It will still be windy with NW winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 25 mph. Sunshine will continue for Sunday, but winds will relax and highs will warm into the low and mid 60s. Clouds and rain will return early next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Rain, Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SE/SW 10-20G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: W 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 21st

1943 Winter Storm 5.4″ snow – Richmond, VA

2018 2-4” snow Richmond-Fluvanna.

