“This is the day we’ve been waiting for”: UVA ready to move past the past

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, SC - One year ago, they were number one - and were one and done.

This season, Virginia is again number one - but the questions are not done.

"I've been asked about it countless times - even in random settings," explained UVA guard Kyle Guy. "It's not what defines us, but I'm ready to move on."

In the 2018 NCAA Tournament, Virginia, the number one overall seed in the draw, became the first number one seed in NCAA men's tournament history to lose to a 16-seed when the Cavaliers were stunned by Maryland-Baltimore County.

Friday, UVA, again a number one seed, plays its first NCAA Tournament game since the historic upset.

"Obviously we have a history unlike anybody else," Guy explained. "That motivation can maybe put us over the edge, but it will take more than that. We are laser focused."

:This is the day we've been waiting for all year," added UVA guard Ty Jerome. "Everything, every step of practice - every game we've had has been to try and get better and prepare for this moment."

"We've been waiting for this, but we're not going to put any pressure on ourselves," explained Virginia guard De'Andre Hunter. "We're just going to be ready for the game and have fun once we're out there."

Virginia, the number one seed in the South region, opens tournament play Friday vs. 16th seeded Gardner-Webb.