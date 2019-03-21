Suffolk crews investigate fatal crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – A woman has died after a crash that happened Thursday afternoon.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel responded to the scene of the single vehiclecrash in the 3200 block of Archers Mill Road around 12 p.m.

The rural area is located off of Pruden Boulevard/Route 460.

Upon preliminary investigation police said the vehicle left the roadway and overturned. The adult female driver was pronounced deceased.

Her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to police.

The roadway at this location is expected to remain closed for several hours due to the ongoing investigation. Detours are in place.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.