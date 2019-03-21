Norfolk armored truck robbery inside job, police say

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department has confirmed that Tuesday’s Brink’s armored truck robbery in the city was an inside job that involved an employee who claimed he was the victim.

According to Norfolk officials, Joshua Mercado, 26, of Chesapeake – who was the Brink’s employee – has been charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, embezzlement, conspiracy to commit embezzlement, and obstruction of justice: false police report.

His accomplice is allegedly Keith Doughty, 26, and also from Chesapeake. He faces charges of robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, wearing a mask, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, embezzlement, and conspiracy to commit embezzlement.

An owner of a neighboring business caught the entire incident on his outdoor surveillance cameras, the video was handed over to police. News 3 obtained a copy of the footage which shows one man in a motorcycle helmet walking up to the Brinks truck, and walking away with a box.

In the video an innocent bystander is seen approaching the truck, which made Nick Renesis think a gun was never involved in the ‘robbery.’

“You can see him disappear, he comes back with the box of money, but the other gentlemen doesn’t appear scared or alarmed. He just sees something going on as if to say what are you all doing,” said Renesis as he watched the footage again with us and narrated what was caught on camera.

Renesis said police told him there was a getaway car parked on a side road, he thinks a witness told police the car they need to be looking for.

News 3 also tried to speak to the family of the suspects on Thursday. Instead we found a woman who said she knows both men and never would have imagined Mercado would do something like this, saying it was likely Doughty’s idea. “it’s sad for Josh, for him to do that. He has 4 kids and a wife at home. Josh had two jobs so I don’t know why he would do something like that,” she said, but did not want to be identified.

The call for the robbery came in around 11 a.m. on Tuesday and was at the Soaps-N-Suds laundromat in the 7600 block of Granby Street.

Both the Norfolk Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service were part of the investigation into the robbery.

Both men are currently being held at Norfolk City Jail.

Detectives have not stated how much money was taken in the robbery, or if the money has been recovered.