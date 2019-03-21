Nine native Hampton Roads players in the Big Dance

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Across the country over the next few day and weeks, college basketball players will be playing in the NCAA Tournament. And nine of the 24 from Virginia are from Hampton Roads.

Deshawn Corprew of Norfolk, Keyontae Johnson of Norfolk, Marcus Evans of Chesapeake, Dajour Dickens of Hampton, Marquis Godwin of Hampton, Xavier Green of Williamsburg, Quishon Harris of Hampton, Jahnathan Maxwell of Virginia Beach and David McCormack of Norfolk are the nine players.

While only 24 of the players could call Virginia their home state, many players also played at preparatory schools and high schools in Virginia, before heading off to play in college.

Virginia Academy and Oak Hill Academy were among schools listed were out of state players played prep ball in the Commonwealth.

Below are the players from the Commonwealth and what team they play on, plus position and class.

For the latest on the Big Dance, click here.

List of players from Virginia in the Big Dance:

Travis Light: Florida St./ Senior Forward/ Vienna, Va.

Deshawn Corprew: Texas Tech/ Sophmore Forward/ Norfolk, Va.

Trey Porter: Nevada/ Senior Forward/ Woodbridge, Va.

Jalen Hudson: Florida/ Senior Forward/ Richmond, Va.

Keyontae Johnson: Florida/ Freshman Forward/ Norfolk, Va.

Javin DeLaurier: Duke/ Junior Forward/ Shipman, Va.

Mike’l Simms: Virginia Commonwealth University/ Junior Forward/ Richmond, Va.

Marcus Evans: Virginia Commonwealth University/ Junior Guard/ Chesapeake, Va.

Brendan Newton: Liberty University/ Redshirt Freshman Center/ Roanoke, Va.

Justin Robinson: Virginia Tech/ Senior/ Manasas, Va.

Jayden Nixon: Virginia (UVA)/ Freshman Guard/ Charlottesville, Va.

Austin Katstra: Virginia (UVA)/ Sophmore Forward/ Charlottesville, Va.

Brandon Slater: Villanova/ Freshman Forward/ Centreville, Va.

Dajour Dickens: ODU/ Sophmore Forward/ Hampton, Va.

Marquis Godwin: ODU/ Sophmore Guard/ Hampton, Va.

Xavier Green: ODU/ Redshirt Sophmore Guard/ Williamsburg, Va.

Quishon Harris: ODU/ Freshman Guard/ Hampton, Va.

B.J. Stith: ODU/ Redshirt Freshman Guard/ Lawrenceville, Va.

Jason Wade: ODU/ Freshman Guard/ Richmond, Va.

Kenny Williams: UNC/ Senior Guard/ Midlothian, Va.

Jahnathan Maxwell: Iona/ Junior Forward/ Virginia Beach, Va.

David McCormack: Kansas/ Freshman Forward/ Norfolk, Va.

Cameron Jackson: Wofford/ Senior Forward/ Winchester, Va.

Keldon Johnson: Kentucky/ Freshman Guard/ South Hill, Va.