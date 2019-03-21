News 3 This Morning fills out brackets, ready for the Big Dance

Posted 12:27 pm, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 12:46PM, March 21, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The News 3 Morning Team is ready for the Big Dance and our anchors and reporters have filled out brackets to help keep them engaged in the Tournament!

Follow along throughout the tournament as Blaine, Erica, Myles, Anthony, Samantha, Kristen and Jessica compete to see who wins the News 3 This Morning bracket challenge!

Who did they pick as the champion of the Tournament?

Blaine: Duke

Myles: Duke

Erica: Gonzaga

Samantha: Duke

Kristen: Michigan State

Jessica: LSU

