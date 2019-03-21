Middlesex High School receives bomb threat

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. – Middlesex High School received a bomb threat call Wednesday afternoon.

According to Middlesex County Public Schools, a staff member at MHS received the bomb threat call that caused school officials to start an immediate evacuation of the high school.

Authorities are still investigating the source and credibility of the bomb threat and the safety of the building.

All after-school activities and games were canceled Wednesday because of the threat.

Traffic for dismissal and transport were not changed and went according to schedule.