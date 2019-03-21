× First Warning Forecast: Rain moves out, wind continues to crank up to end the work week

Rain will continue to move out overnight as the area of low pressure pulls away.

Much drier weather to end the work week with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. It will be on the windy side though. Winds will be whipping out of the west at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts 30-40 mph. Hang on to your hats! A weak disturbance will move through Friday evening. This will bring a slight chance for a shower. Really isn’t going to amount to a whole lot.

A gorgeous weekend on tap! Clear to partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday in the upper 50s. Milder on Sunday with temperatures warming to the mid 60s.

A big warmup to start the work week with highs near 70. Some unsettled weather will come with it though. Expect a 30 percent chance for showers. Unsettled and much cooler through midweek.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

