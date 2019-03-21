× First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies, gusty winds & an evening shower

Rain will continue to move out overnight as the area of low pressure pulls away. We will see some partial clearing It will be breezy with winds out of the west at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will dip into the low and mid 40s.

Much drier weather to end the work week with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. It will be on the windy side though. Winds will be whipping out of the west at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts 30-40 mph. Hang on to your hats! A weak disturbance will move through Friday evening. This will bring a slight chance for a shower. Keeping it at a 20 percent chance. Really isn’t going to amount to a whole lot. Winds will continue to howl overnight and into the day Saturday.

A gorgeous weekend on tap! Clear to partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday. A cold start Saturday. Temperatures will start off in the mid and upper 30s, but some communities will feel like the upper 20s due to the gusty winds. Highs will warm to the upper 50s.

Milder on Sunday with temperatures warming to the mid 60s.

A big warmup to start the work week with highs near 70. Some unsettled weather will come with it though. Expect a 40 percent chance for showers Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Another drop in temperatures on Tuesday with highs only reaching the upper 40s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

