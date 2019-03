CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are looking for a woman who was last seen on March 14.

Shardine Hall is 57 years old, 5’3” and about 110 pounds.

Police said Hall is schizophrenic but does not take medicine.

She was last seen in the 400 block of Blue Beech Way wearing a black jacket with white trim, black sweat pants, black shoes and carrying and green tote bag.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.