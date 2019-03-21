An arch support that allows you to live a healthy, active lifestyle on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Jackie Beasley was once a florist but unbearable foot pain caused her to stray away from her passion. After heading to The Good Feet Store five years ago, her life was changed. Now, she is back in the garden thanks to Good Feet's arch supports and encourages others to get back to what they love by overcoming foot, knee and back pain.

