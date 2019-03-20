× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain and wind, then a warm up

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Coastal storm brings us rain and wind… An area of low pressure will form and move up the East Coast, steered by a cold front pushing in from the west. We may see a little sunshine this morning but most of today will be cloudy. Rain chances will gradually step up through the day, moving in from south to north. Rain will be widespread by this evening and tonight. Highs today will return to the low 50s and it will be breezy with NE winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Expect overcast skies tonight with widespread rain. It will still be breezy with east winds at 10 to 15 mph. Lows will drop to the mid 40s tonight.

Widespread rain will continue into Thursday morning. Rain will become more scattered by midday and through the afternoon. Many areas will see 1”+ of rainfall over the next 48 hours. Winds will pick up tomorrow, turning from the SE to the west at 10 to 20 with gusts to 25 mph. Highs will warm into the upper 50s, near normal for this time of year.

Rain will move out by Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. It will still be windy on Friday with west winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. The weekend looks great! We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Rain Building In, Breezy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain, Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: E 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain, Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SE/W 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 20th

2003 Flash Flooding: Central Virginia, East Central Virginia

