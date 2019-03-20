Students in Virginia Beach need your help, support the Beach Bags food drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Students need your help for healthy meals over the weekend and on school trips.

The Beach Bags food drive will be Thursday, March 28.

The Beach Bags program provides shelf-stable meals and healthy snacks to Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) students who might otherwise go hungry during weekends and school vacations.

You are needed because the community support program is kept up entirely by donations from area businesses, school organizations and community members.

Volunteers at the event will collect both monetary and food donations for the Beach Bags program from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Pembroke Mall (Kohl’s parking lot behind Walgreens), 4554 Virginia Beach Boulevard, and at Southern Bank, 3720 Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Additionally, 70 VBCPS schools are volunteering to set up collection boxes at their respective locations and encouraging their communities to bring in donations.

Tax-deductible donations made payable to the Virginia Beach Education Foundation will be accepted in addition to any of the following food items:

Individual-sized cereal boxes or oatmeal packets

8-ounce servings of shelf-stable milk

Individual-sized meals (ravioli, spaghetti and meatballs, macaroni and cheese, chunky soups, etc.

4-ounce or larger fruit cups

100 percent juice boxes

Snack items (granola bars, pudding cups, pretzels, trail mix, snack crackers, etc.)

News 3 is partnering with Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS), the Virginia Beach Education Foundation (VBEF), Pembroke Mall and Southern Bank to host the Beach Bags food drive.