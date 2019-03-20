Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint while she was trying to make a delivery at a home in the 9600 block of 2nd Bay Street Tuesday.

According to a police report, the incident was reported shortly before 11 p.m. on March 19. The female delivery driver told police the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money.

After handing over an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect stole the delivery driver’s wallet as well as two pizzas.

Related: Family speaks out after pizza delivery driver found shot dead inside vehicle in Chesapeake

The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s who is about 5’10” tall and is of medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and jeans.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction after the robbery.

Download the News 3 app for updates.