Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint while she was trying to make a delivery at a home in the 9600 block of 2nd Bay Street Tuesday.

According to a police report, the incident was reported shortly before 11 p.m. on March 19. The female delivery driver told police the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money.

After handing over an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect stole the delivery driver’s wallet as well as two pizzas.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s who is about 5’10” tall and is of medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and jeans.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction after the robbery.

