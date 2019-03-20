One summer can change everything; Stranger Things season 3 trailer released

The wait is over for a sneak peak into season 3 of Stranger Things!

Capitalizing around the idea that one summer can change everything, the trailer races through scenes showing changes the gang is going through and challenges ahead.

Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) returns home and the trailer takes off from there with Eleven using her power to welcome him.

It appears there may be new monsters in the trailer and the viewer is left to theorize until July 4 when Netflix is set to release the new season.

As to be expected, social media users are excitedly sharing memes and thoughts about the season: