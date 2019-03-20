× Non candidate Biden continues to lead 2020 Race

New polls out today show California Senator Kamala Harris gaining ground in the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination, along with former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke. Polls in Iowa and New Hampshire from CNN and Emerson college both show Harris with support from 12 percent of voters. Both polls show O’Rourke’s support at 11 percent. O’Rourke raised a record six point one million dollars within 24 hours of entering the race last week.

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads in most polls even though he has not announced he is running. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders ties Biden in the Emerson poll, but trails in four others tracked by Real Clear Politics. Their average of five polls shows Biden leading Sanders by 6 percentage points.

No other Democrat is in double digits in the five polls. Iowa and New Hampshire voters hold the first contests in the 2020 race next February. Voters in Virginia and North Carolina will go to the polls on Super Tuesday, which is March third, along with voters in 8 other states, including the biggest prize: California.