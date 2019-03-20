Free health screenings at the Norfolk Community Health and Wellness Fair

NORFOLK, Va. – Free health screenings, nutritional services, and other health resources will available at the Second Annual Community Health and Wellness Fair.

The fair will be held on April 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Workforce Development Center in Norfolk located at 201 E. Little Creek Road.

Free screenings include blood pressure glucose testing, vision, hearing and HIV. The Norfolk Department of Emergency Preparedness & Response will provide Stop the Bleed training.

Vendors include YWCA, Catholic Charities, Sentara, Optima, United Healthcare, Anthem, Norfolk Public Health, Red Cross, Foodbank of Southeastern VA, DARS, Lion’s Club, Hampton Roads Community Health Center, NDHS, LGBT Life Center, Project ID, Salvation Army Kroc Center, For Kids, EVMS, AARP, VA Department for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Ghent Area Ministries and the VA Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired.

This fair is sponsored by the City of Norfolk’s Human Services Department, the Norfolk Re-Entry Council, and the Masters of Public Health Program of Eastern Virginia Medical School and Old Dominion University.

For more information contact Madonna Flores at Madonna.Flores@norfolk.gov or call (757)-664-7799.