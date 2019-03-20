Free climbing at Bodie & Cape Hatteras lighthouses

DARE Co., N.C. – The Cape Hatteras and Bodie Island lighthouses will be open for climbing from April 19 through October 14.

Outer Banks locals and park visitors are welcomed by the National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac for climbing of the lighthouses for free!

Free tickets will be available on a first-come, first served basis and can only be obtained on that day, in person.

Once climbing season starts, ticket sales at each location will start at 9 a.m. with the last tickets sold at 4:30 p.m. each day.

For more information on regular climbing ticket prices and other information click here.