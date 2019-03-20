× First Warning Forecast: Widespread rain and rising temperatures overnight

An area of low pressure will continue to move through the area tonight and into the day on Thursday. Expect skies to be overcast with widespread rain. It will be mild with temperatures slowly rising a bit into the low 50s. Winds will continue to crank up Thursday morning out of the southeast at 10-20 mph. Higher gusts are possible. The rain will be more concentrated in the morning hours, with decreasing chances heading into the afternoon, so the entire day will not be a washout. A rumble of thunder is not out of the question. Most areas will see 1”+ of rainfall over the next 36 hours. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 50s, which is very seasonable for this time of year.

Much drier weather to end the work week with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. It will be on the windy side though. Winds will be whipping out of the west at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts 30-40 mph. Hang on to your hats!

A gorgeous weekend on tap! Clear to partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday in the upper 50s. Milder on Sunday with temperatures warming to the mid 60s.

A big warmup to start the work week with highs near 70. Some unsettled weather will come with it though. Expect a 30 percent chance for showers. Unsettled and much cooler through midweek.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

