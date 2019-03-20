First day of Spring means free Rita’s Italian Ice!

The first day of Spring is here and so are some delicious freebies!

Rita’s Italian Ice is offering free ice on Wednesday as their way of kicking off the season.

You can grab your free ice starting now until 9 p.m. To find your closest location, click here.

They are also offering a sweet promo that could get you free ice for a year! The contest starts at noon Wednesday and runs until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 22.

TODAY IS THE DAY! 🎉 Happy First Day of Spring! Who’s getting their FREE Rita’s Ice today? How would you like free Ice for a whole YEAR?! Snap a 📷 with your Rita’s treat and use #RitasFirstDayOfSpringContest for a chance to win! Rules ➡️ https://t.co/YfAulCx3IX pic.twitter.com/ZaSCTi7sbQ — Rita's Italian Ice (@RitasItalianIce) March 20, 2019

Dairy Queen is also giving away free ice cream today!

You can get a free small vanilla cone at “participating, non-mall locations”. There’s a limit of one per customer.

The company will also collect donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals during the promotion.