Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - DJ Bee from 92.1 The Beat joins us with news of Missy Elliott's latest achievement, Jussie Smollett's most recent court trials and more accusations against R. Kelly. Plus, more information on a concert featuring Nelly, TLC and Flo-Rida coming up this summer and the Something in the Water festival next month.

Keeping voting for the Best of the 7Cities 2019! This week you can vote for best hair salon at thebeatva.com.