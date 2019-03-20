Cancer survivors can add their hand print to a moving canvas

NORFOLK, Va – The moving art canvas is in town!

What is this exactly? Well, the creators of the 1 Million Hands project are calling all cancer survivors to add their hand print to a white van.

“We all have had our lives touched by cancer in one way or another and this is the result for me, for now. I have decided to tour North America and am asking for 1 million survivors to add their touch to this art piece that is for all of us,” said one of the creators.

The van will be in Norfolk until Sunday, March 24 and will make two stops daily:

11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Plant Fitness in East Ocean View

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Home Depot, 1261 North Military Highway