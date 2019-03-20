See more for less at Colonial Williamsburg with sweet deal for Virginia residents

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – If you are a fan of Colonial Williamsburg then you will love the new deal that is being offered to Virginians!

Until April 12, 2019, Virginia Residents can receive unlimited visits to Colonial Williamsburg’s Historic Area and Art Museums through Dec. 31 for the price of a Single-Day ticket with the Virginia Resident pass.

According to officials, The Virginia Resident pass grants admission to Colonial Williamsburg’s Historic Area and two world-class Art Museums, the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg. Access to exhibition sites, daily programs, Historic Trades shops and gardens is included with admission.

They also said passes are valid through the remainder of 2019 and include entry during the year’s spring, summer, autumn and holiday season. Virginia Resident pass holders also receive free parking at Colonial Williamsburg’s Regional Visitor Center and shuttle-bus transportation around the Historic Area and between museums, hotels and Merchants Square.

Learn more about the deal here.