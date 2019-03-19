WWII veteran asks for cards to celebrate 100th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s a milestone birthday for a WWII veteran, and one New York lawmaker wants to make sure his wish comes true!

Emil Valentine is turning 100 next month and said he always wanted birthday cards from all over the world.

His family turned to Representative Sean Patrick Maloney (NY-18), requesting his assistance in honoring Valentine ahead of his birthday.

Valentine served in the 27th Infantry Division during the war.

“Emil answered his country’s call to serve and now it’s our turn – I encourage everyone to take the time to send a card to help Emil to celebrate his special day,” said Rep Maloney. “We owe our veterans for their service and sacrifice, and this is one simple way to bring some joy to someone who really deserves it.”

Cards should be delivered by the end of April and can be sent to:

Emil Valentine

P.O. Box 1001

Rock Hill, NY 12775