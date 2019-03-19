Virginia Beach student has foot run over while waiting for school bus

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Bayside High School female student had her foot run over by a vehicle Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. when she was waiting for the bus.

Officials say that the student was around Goose Creek Ct. when her foot was run over.

The vehicle involved remained on scene and the students’ parents were on scene by the time police arrived.

The student did not need to be taken to the hospital by EMS, but they did respond.

A summons was issued to the driver of the vehicle.

Police did not release any further information.