VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach confirmed that Michael Burke, a recently suspended music teacher with Cooke Elementary School, was arrested on a restroom spying charge on March 1.

According to officials, It was at the Walmart on Nimmo Parkway where Burke allegedly filmed a man using the restroom.

Burke has been officially charged with Peep/Spy into Restroom. He will be back in court on June 4, 2019.

Burke has worked for Virginia Beach City Public Schools since 1993.

