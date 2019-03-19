× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny and cool today, rain returning

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny today, rain ahead… Watch out for areas of inland fog and even freezing fog this morning. Most areas will start with temperatures in the 30s this morning. We will see mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low 50s, a touch cooler than yesterday. It will be a bit breezy today with N/NE winds at 5 to 15 mph. Skies will remain clear tonight with lows in the mid 30s.

We will start with sunshine on Wednesday, but clouds will start to build in through the day. Scattered showers will move in late in the afternoon and evening. Highs will warm a few degrees into the mid 50s tomorrow.

Thursday will be our next big round of rain as an area of low pressure slides up the East Coast. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain for most of the day. We will see 0.5” to 1.5” of rainfall through Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will warm into the upper 50s on Thursday.

Rain will move out by Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s. The weekend looks great! We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Today: AM Fog, Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: N/NE 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 19th

1975 F1 Tornadoes: Dinwiddie Co, Suffolk, Charles City Co

