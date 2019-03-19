Search for suspects after merchandise bought with local stolen credit card linked to Russia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department needs help regarding an investigation leading to the discovery of stolen electronics with ties to Russia.

On January 31, a Newport News resident filed a police report in reference to her credit card being stolen and used to make unauthorized purchases.

The victim was inside Costco, located in the 12100 block of Jefferson Avenue when her credit card was stolen from her wallet and used at a local Best Buy to purchase over $5,500 worth of merchandise.

This merchandise has been traced to a Russian city. The ongoing investigation by the Economic Crime Unit has obtained images of persons of interest in this case.

If you know anything about this case or recognize the individuals involved, call Sgt. K. Hartian at (757)-928-4240 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit your tip.

There is no further information at this time. Stay with News 3 for updates.