Portsmouth Schools to host Teacher Interview Fair

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Teacher Interview Fair is being held by Portsmouth Public School on March 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

According to officials, the interview fair is st Wilson High School at 1401 Elmhurst Lane and school administrators will be looking to hire certified teachers for current and future vacancies. Principals will conduct on-the-spot interviews.

Certified teachers and recent graduates are strongly encouraged to register for this event. And the district added that its Department of Human Resources will offer positions and early commitments to the most qualified applicants.

“This is an excellent opportunity for qualified teacher applicants to explore opportunities with Portsmouth Public Schools,” Executive Director of Human Resources Scott Ziegler said. “We are excited to interview certified teachers and are proud to offer one the highest starting salaries in the area.”

For additional information about Portsmouth Public Schools, to pre-register for the interview fair, or to complete an employment application, please visit here or call 757.393.8751.