Pedestrian bridge on Waterside Drive to be demolished, road closure to come

Posted 7:17 pm, March 19, 2019, by

NORFOLK, Va. – Waterside drive between Saint Paul’s Boulevard and Atlantic Street will be closed starting 6 p.m. Friday and will reopen after 5 a.m. Monday, March 25. 

The road closure is due to the permanent removal and demolition of the elevated pedestrian bridge near Commercial Place.

The bridge connects the parking lot at the Sheraton Hotel to the ADP building.

If you have any concerns regarding this demolition, the City of Norfolk has a 24-hour hotline for construction concerns at (757) 664-7220.

