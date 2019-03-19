× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Spring showers and spring temperatures

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Spring weather doesn’t just mean warmer temperatures. Tt also can mean spring showers! And we do have a decent dose of rain on the way.

Spring begins late Wednesday afternoon. And the last few hours of winter will be quite chilly. We will wake up on Wednesday morning to mainly clear skies and cold temperatures. Most of us will start the day in the lower 30s.

As we head through the day, temperatures will climb into the low-to-mid 50s and clouds will start to roll in. Some of those clouds could produce a stray shower late Wednesday. But it looks like the bulk of the rain will wait until Thursday.

An area of low pressure will roll up the North Carolina coast. With it, we expect clouds and scattered showers. With a mainly east wind it will be cool along the coast and warmer inland. Expect highs from the mid 50s near the water to the mid 60s inland. As the low exits our area, our rain chances will go down and the skies will start to clear.

Expect plenty of sunshine on Friday with high temperatures in the upper 50s and the lower 60s. And the forecast is much the same on Saturday.

Even warmer weather is back in the forecast for the second half of the weekend and early next week. An approaching cold front will shift our winds to the south and southwest. That will push high temperatures into the mid-to-upper 60s on Sunday and near 70 on Monday.

But on Tuesday, the spring party comes to an end, with sharply cooler temperatures and a chance for rain.



Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1975 F1 Tornadoes: Dinwiddie Co, Suffolk, Charles City Co

