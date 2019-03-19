Pasquotank student facing several charges after school fight

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. – A Pasquotank student now faces several charges following a fight at H.L. Trigg Community School.
On Wednesday, March 14, a 16-year-old student was arrested for simple assault and resist, delay or obstruct following the fight.
During the investigation the school personnel and the full-time School Resource Officer discovered a hand gun, magazine with bullets, plastic pill bottle containing marijuana and a digital scales in his coat at the school.
The student now faces the following charges:
- One count of Misdemeanor Simple Assault
- One count of Misdemeanor Resist, Delay or Obstruct
- One count of Felony Possession of a Firearm on an Educational Property
- One count of Felony Possession of a Firearm with an altered or removed serial number
- One count of Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- One count of Felony Possession with the Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana
There is no further information at this time.