Two people dead, multiple injured in Virginia I-95 bus crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE CO., Va. – At least two people were killed and many others were injured in a charter bus crash along I-95 Tuesday morning, according to CBS 6.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near exit 45 around 5:20 a.m.

"The bus was headed north on I-95 when it attempted to take the exit ramp. The vehicle ended up running off the left side of the ramp and overturned," Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said to CBS 6. "The bus's route began in Florida with a final destination of New York."

Geller said one person died at the scene and a second a few hours later at a hospital nearby. Others are also still being treated at area hospitals, she said.

Virginia State Police has confirmed that 57 passengers were on the bus when it crashed.

Download the News 3 app for updates on this story.