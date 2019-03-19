More than 100 dead animals stored in freezers taken from Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – More than 100 dead animals and 25 living ones were seized from a Virginia Beach home on Monday.

Animal Control investigators said the dead animals were mostly stored in various freezers in a house located on Spindle Crossing and that the living animals must have medical treatment. One dog and 24 cats were taken from the home and are now at the Animal Control center as investigators work towards owning the pets so they can be cared for or appropriately dealt with.

Public Information Officer for the department, Meghan Conti, said Animal Control is familiar with the homeowner because they have had to investigate her in the past. They said that woman, Lisa Ross, is facing charges following the raid.

Conti said investigators believe Ross has an emotional attachment to the deceased animals, which is why she keeps their bodies.

In the past, Ross was charged for breaking into Animal Control because she told officers she wanted to free caged cats. Ross also has animal-related charges from an incident in Chesapeake.

There is a March 25 court date where Animal Control will be asking for permission to own the animals they retrieved from the house.