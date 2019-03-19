Making Blackbeard’s Breakfast with Kill Devil Rum on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Scott Smith from Outer Banks Distilling shows us how to make a delicious drink that mixes Kill Devil Rum with coffee, the perfect breakfast for a pirate.

Blackbeard's Breakfast
-- 1 and 1/2 ounce of Kill Devil Pecan Honey Rum
-- 2 ounces cold brew coffee
-- 3/4 ounce chai syrup

Combine all ingredients into shaker tin with ice, shake and strain into rocks glass with ice and garnish with 3 coffee beans.

The recipe for the chai syrup:
1 cup of water, 1 cup of sugar, 2 chai tea bags.
In a sauce pan bring water to a boil, remove from heat and add tea bags, let steep for 5 minutes. Remove tea bags and return to heat and bring to a boil. Add sugar and stir until dissolved. Remove from heat and let cool.

The Kill Devil Rum Shipwreck Series, a new reserve batch, will be released on Saturday, April 6th.

